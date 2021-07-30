Viewers Choice Awards
Doppler Dave Expects Weather Changes This Weekend

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Our weekend is starting with sunshine and summer temperatures in the low to mid 90s. The evening hours look nice as the heat eases under mostly clear skies. For the weekend, temps in the 90s will return for one more day tomorrow. A front will move into the area tomorrow night bringing a chance for rain. Cooler air with highs in the 80s will arrive for Sunday and then last well into next week.

