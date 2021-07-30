Viewers Choice Awards
A change in the weather pattern is coming

A cold front will be pushing in Saturday
Cold front pushes in this weekend
Cold front pushes in this weekend
By Adrian Campa
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -We have a couple more hot days to get through before a strong cold front pushes through our area bringing a change in our weather pattern. Skies will be mostly sunny today with highs in the mid 90s, with a few locations getting near the century mark. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows falling into the upper 60s and low 70s. Saturday is when our weather pattern changes.

Late Saturday a cold front will push in bringing a chance of storms and much cooler air. The cooler air will lag behind the front a bit, so we won’t see the cooler air move in until Sunday. Highs will fall into the mid 80s to end the weekend and kick-off the new work week.

From Saturday to at least Wednesday next week, we have decent chances at seeing rainfall, some of which may be widespread at times. As of right now, Sunday and Tuesday look to be days with widespread rain and storms.

Here’s a look at the weekend forecast:

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KFDA)

With an active weather pattern taking shape, make sure you stay updated to the forecast!

