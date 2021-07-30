Casey Weiss leads Tascosa Men’s Club Championship after round one
Weiss shot 70 at -1 after round one
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After round one of the Tascosa Men’s Club Championship, Casey Weiss leads the championship flight of 20 golfers at -1. He shot a 70 in round one. Weiss is one of the golfers that have not qualified for the Tournament of Champions held mid-August, and he needs a tournament victory to land a spot.
Defending champion Luke Kane shot a 73, +2. He has already qualified in the Tournament of Champions after winning the Budweiser Partnership.
Round two tees off Friday at the Tascosa Golf Club. The final round is Sunday.
|POSTION
|PLAYER
|TOTAL TO PAR GROSS
|RD1
|1
|Casey Weiss
|-1
|70
|2
|Shane Westbrook
|+1
|72
|T3
|Payton Capps
|+2
|73
|T3
|Zane Welborn
|+2
|73
|T3
|Stetson Provence
|+2
|73
|T3
|Luke Kane (Defending Champion)
|+2
|73
|T7
|Daniel Burns
|+5
|76
|T7
|Jimmy Jameson
|+5
|76
|9
|John Dawson
|+6
|77
