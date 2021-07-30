Casey Weiss leads Tascosa Men’s Club Championship after round one

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After round one of the Tascosa Men’s Club Championship, Casey Weiss leads the championship flight of 20 golfers at -1. He shot a 70 in round one. Weiss is one of the golfers that have not qualified for the Tournament of Champions held mid-August, and he needs a tournament victory to land a spot.

Defending champion Luke Kane shot a 73, +2. He has already qualified in the Tournament of Champions after winning the Budweiser Partnership.

Round two tees off Friday at the Tascosa Golf Club. The final round is Sunday.

POSTION PLAYER TOTAL TO PAR GROSS RD1 1 Casey Weiss -1 70 2 Shane Westbrook +1 72 T3 Payton Capps +2 73 T3 Zane Welborn +2 73 T3 Stetson Provence +2 73 T3 Luke Kane (Defending Champion) +2 73 T7 Daniel Burns +5 76 T7 Jimmy Jameson +5 76 9 John Dawson +6 77

