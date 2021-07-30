Viewers Choice Awards
Casey Weiss leads Tascosa Men’s Club Championship after round one

Weiss shot 70 at -1 after round one
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After round one of the Tascosa Men’s Club Championship, Casey Weiss leads the championship flight of 20 golfers at -1. He shot a 70 in round one. Weiss is one of the golfers that have not qualified for the Tournament of Champions held mid-August, and he needs a tournament victory to land a spot.

Defending champion Luke Kane shot a 73, +2. He has already qualified in the Tournament of Champions after winning the Budweiser Partnership.

Round two tees off Friday at the Tascosa Golf Club. The final round is Sunday.

POSTIONPLAYERTOTAL TO PAR GROSSRD1
1Casey Weiss-170
2Shane Westbrook+172
T3Payton Capps+273
T3Zane Welborn+273
T3Stetson Provence+273
T3Luke Kane (Defending Champion)+273
T7Daniel Burns+576
T7Jimmy Jameson+576
9John Dawson+677

