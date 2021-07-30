The Bridge faces ‘critically important’ need for supplies to clothe sexual assault victims

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas House Bill 2706 will require law enforcement agencies to request a forensic medical exam in an instance of sexual assault. As the bill goes into effect in just over a month, places like The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center and Family Support Services, who help facilitate these exams, are in need of supplies.

The Bridge currently provides exams to about 26% of survivors, and they anticipate this number will increase when the bill goes into effect September 1st.

“We’ve already started changing our protocols here so we are ready when the law comes out and we’re compliant,” said Shelly Bohannon, executive director for The Bridge. “We were already offering sexual assault exams to almost every child that comes through. This just firmed it up a little bit better in language. We are now just trying to catch up to that.”

The organization is asking for toiletry donations, as many kids first priority after experiencing an assault is to take a shower.

“For teens, they are always in need of toiletries,” explained Bohannon. “That way they leave here feeling confident in that were giving them some control back. That helps, just everyone feels better when they’re able to bathe, feel clean, and walk into the next situation feeling confident.”

The Bridge is also in need of clothing, as kids clothes is taken as evidence following a sexual assault.

“If we don’t have clothing available for these kiddos, basically they’ll go home...in a hospital gown, which is not ideal,” said Bohannon. “It is critically important that we have clothing, underwear, bras, and even unisex sweatpants.”

Bohannon added the organization is also asking for comfort item donations, such as blankets, pillows and adult coloring books with colored pencils.

Did you know that we do acute sexual assault exams at The Bridge? The decision to complete an acute exam means that the... Posted by The Bridge - Children's Advocacy Center on Monday, July 12, 2021

While a request by law enforcement is required by the new bill, families and children can still deny the exam.

However, The Bridge and Family Support Services say they will strongly encourage kids to take the exam as it allowed investigators to collect evidence and prosecute the culprit, possibly saving other children from sexual violence. Oftentimes, finding evidence in the case of sexual assault is nearly impossible.

“There needs to be as much evidence collected as possible and sexual assault is such a hard crime to persecute anyway,” said Kathy Tortoreo, director of crisis services at Family Support Services.

Exams are also encouraged because they provide both physical and emotional support, allowing kids and families to know their body is not harmed and giving children a safe space to speak about what happened.

“This is an area for them to get closure to know that their body is okay,” said Bohannon. “The nurse is able to tell them they’re fine and provide that medical care and a lot of times for children that is very comforting.”

“Children are felt to feel responsible that it happened, that its their fault and lives will be ruined if they speak,” added Tortoreo. “Examiners know what to ask...The fact that more children will have these forensic interviews and exams is frankly beneficial.

Because of this expected increase, Family Support ServiceS is looking for additional volunteer support advocates.

“We respond to victims of sexual violence so we go out to the hospitals, go out to The Bridge, to meet with victims to give them support,” explained Tortoreo. “There’s going to be more exams, more calls to our team of advocates. We have a volunteer advocate program and we always need more volunteers, but now especially because we know we will be responding to more calls.”

Community members can donate to The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center at their website and learn more about volunteering with Family Support Services by calling (806) 342-2500 or visiting their website.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.