Woman wanted by Potter County officials for fraud

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman wanted for fraud.

Officials identified her as 42-year-old Melanie Kristie Romero.

She is wanted by PCSO for fraudulent use and/or possession of identifying information.

Romero is described as five-feet-five-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

Those with information on her location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

