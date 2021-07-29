Viewers Choice Awards
Woman wanted by Potter County officials for fraud

Melanie Kristie Romero
Melanie Kristie Romero(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman wanted for fraud.

Officials identified her as 42-year-old Melanie Kristie Romero.

She is wanted by PCSO for fraudulent use and/or possession of identifying information.

Romero is described as five-feet-five-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

Those with information on her location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Melanie Romero - 7/29/21 Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, July 29, 2021

