Tracking cooler weather...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today was another hot and humid day for most of the area and our high pressure will make Friday another hot day for us. By Saturday we will be watching a cool front approach the region that will increase our rain chances and bring some relief from the heat. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with most of the area staying in the 80s for Sunday and into next week.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

