Thursday’s Forecast: Hot and Sunny
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’ll be a toasty day today with lots of sunshine and highs reaching the mid-to-upper 90s. Winds will be light from the southeast at 5-15mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows falling into the 60s and low 70s.
Here is a look at highs across the region for today:
Tomorrow, highs will be similar to what we see today. We’ll continue the quiet weather pattern until Saturday. Late Saturday into early Sunday, a cold front will be pushing through the area bringing cooler weather and chances for widespread rain and storms.
If you’re a fan of the heat and sunshine, take advantage of the nice and hot weather the next couple of days!
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.