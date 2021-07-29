Thursday’s Forecast: Hot and Sunny

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’ll be a toasty day today with lots of sunshine and highs reaching the mid-to-upper 90s. Winds will be light from the southeast at 5-15mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows falling into the 60s and low 70s.

Here is a look at highs across the region for today:

Thursday afternoon high temperatures (KFDA)

Tomorrow, highs will be similar to what we see today. We’ll continue the quiet weather pattern until Saturday. Late Saturday into early Sunday, a cold front will be pushing through the area bringing cooler weather and chances for widespread rain and storms.

If you’re a fan of the heat and sunshine, take advantage of the nice and hot weather the next couple of days!

