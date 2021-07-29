Viewers Choice Awards
Thursday’s Forecast: Hot and Sunny

By Adrian Campa
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’ll be a toasty day today with lots of sunshine and highs reaching the mid-to-upper 90s. Winds will be light from the southeast at 5-15mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows falling into the 60s and low 70s.

Here is a look at highs across the region for today:

Thursday afternoon high temperatures
Thursday afternoon high temperatures(KFDA)

Tomorrow, highs will be similar to what we see today. We’ll continue the quiet weather pattern until Saturday. Late Saturday into early Sunday, a cold front will be pushing through the area bringing cooler weather and chances for widespread rain and storms.

If you’re a fan of the heat and sunshine, take advantage of the nice and hot weather the next couple of days!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

