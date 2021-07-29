Viewers Choice Awards
TechTeach program partners with AC graduates to get bachelor’s in 1 year and then work in AISD

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At Glenwood elementary, 21 year old Kamrynn Strilley is decorating her class, getting ready for her first group of kindergarten students to come through her door next month.

“I felt like AISD played a really big role in making me feel prepared for college and so, it really cool that now I get to be on the other end of it where I’m the teacher and I’m helping to prepare all of these kids for life after high school,” said Strilley.

Strilley graduated from Amarillo College to then be in their first TechTeach program.

It’s a partnership between the Amarillo Independent School District, Amarillo College, and Texas Tech for Amarillo College graduates to do a one year program student teaching, taking online classes, and preparing for certification exams to teach and work in the Amarillo Independent School District upon completion

The goal behind this is for the diverse student body from Amarillo College to stay and teach in the community they come from.

“We want a student to be able to look at their teacher and say ‘Wow they did it and they grew up just like I did,’” said Shalee Woodington, Texas Tech site coordinator for Amarillo Independent School District. “We do have a wide variety of demographics in our program that we feel like we’re really well represented.”

It also helps to serve school districts with many experiencing a need for having teachers.

“Highly qualified teachers, there is a shortage,” said Dennis Sarine, Amarillo College director of teacher preparation. “Amarillo ISD and every other school district in the Texas Panhandle across the state are facing the same challenges.”

All eight students who graduated from the programs inaugural class will now work in the school district with 18 candidates in their next cohort promoting efficiency.

“If you look at the eight graduates that we had this year plus the certifying instructor that works in Amarillo Independent School District, we’re looking at approximately half a million dollars that stays in our Amarillo economy,” said Sarine.

The program currently has two curriculum’s to teach early childhood development to sixth grade and fourth through eight grade math.

Officials expect the program to grow already receiving calls from other school districts in the Panhandle.

