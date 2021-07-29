Sod Poodles’ three home runs top Missions 11-7

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sod Poodles’ Luis Basabe, Dominic Canzone and Jancarlos Cintron hit dingers in Amarillo’s 11-7 win over the Missions, the Padres affiliate. Soddies now lead San Antonio 2-0 in their six-game Double-A series at HODGETOWN.

The Missions took advantage of three Amarillo errors as they built a 4-0 lead through the first two innings. With two outs in the top of the first, the first error of the night for Amarillo allowed the first two San Antonio runs to score. Two fielding errors in the top of the second helped them score another two.

Amarillo finally scored in the third inning with Basabe’s solo homer, but it was the fourth frame where the bats got hot with three runs. Amarillo knotted things up thanks to Dominic Canzone’s first Double-A home run, a 2-run dinger in left-center field. After a back and forth battle, tying it up at 6-6, the Soddies took over in the eighth inning with four runs.

Amarillo improves their record to (31-42) on the season.

