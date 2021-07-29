Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Sod Poodles’ three home runs top Missions 11-7

Amarillo leads the series 2-0
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sod Poodles’ Luis Basabe, Dominic Canzone and Jancarlos Cintron hit dingers in Amarillo’s 11-7 win over the Missions, the Padres affiliate. Soddies now lead San Antonio 2-0 in their six-game Double-A series at HODGETOWN.

The Missions took advantage of three Amarillo errors as they built a 4-0 lead through the first two innings. With two outs in the top of the first, the first error of the night for Amarillo allowed the first two San Antonio runs to score. Two fielding errors in the top of the second helped them score another two.

Amarillo finally scored in the third inning with Basabe’s solo homer, but it was the fourth frame where the bats got hot with three runs. Amarillo knotted things up thanks to Dominic Canzone’s first Double-A home run, a 2-run dinger in left-center field. After a back and forth battle, tying it up at 6-6, the Soddies took over in the eighth inning with four runs.

Amarillo improves their record to (31-42) on the season.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cattle truck chase through Amarillo
Multiple law enforcement agencies chase cattle truck through Amarillo
Erfan Salmanzadeh
Amarillo police arrest suspect in explosion at residence on Lenwood Drive
Just a few days after opening, the Thompson Park Pool in Amarillo was burglarized. (Source:...
Amarillo’s Thompson Park Pool burglarized just days after opening
Police are at the scene of an explosion that occurred in South Amarillo Monday
Amarillo police ‘believe public not in danger’ outside of immediate explosion area
Police are at the scene of an explosion that occurred in South Amarillo Monday
Amarillo Police: residents in the area of Lenwood Drive can now return home

Latest News

The Palo Duro Dons are on a mission this fall to change the culture, starting with first-year...
Countdown to Kickoff: Dons add competitive culture under Palo Duro alum Eric Mims
VIDEO: Countdown to Kickoff: Dons add competitive culture under Palo Duro alum Eric Mims
TPSN and NewsChannel 10 Merge
Texas Panhandle Sports Network to become part of NewsChannel 10 family
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Part 2 - Kale Steed