On the Road: Borger hosts ‘Cars & Coffee,’ brewery puts on murder mystery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Welcome to Penny Presents: On The Road, with me, Penny Kmitt (or Penny-like-a-coin)! Every Wednesday of this month, I’ll take you to a different city in our area and let you know all about the exciting activities, festivals and events you and your family can attend.

Grab your keys and let’s get going!

Final stop: Borger, Texas

Whether you’re rather spend time in the city or step out into nature, the city of Borger has something for everyone.

This Saturday, Borger is hosting ‘Cars & Coffee’.

The car show event welcomes all cars, include hot rods, sports trucks and Harleys.

“We show up, we drink coffee from a local coffee brewer, chat, look at each other’s cars, share tips and just enjoy the day,” said Jess Heredia, organizer of Cars & Coffee and local business owner of Jesse’s Pizza Company.

‘Cars & Coffee’ admission is free and will include Palace Coffee. The event takes place from 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. but all attendees are welcome to stay as long as they would like.

Heredia says years ago, the Borger community would get together every weekend along Main Street and show off their cars.

Now, he wants to bring a piece of history back to downtown Borger.

“We have a very special downtown in Borger that I feel like a lot of people don’t know about,” explained Heredia. “I want to celebrate that, especially for younger people who don’t know the history like me or people older than me do. I think we should be the ones who are stewards to involve the younger generations and let them know there’s a lot of history here and a lot to be proud of.”

Borger’s Farmers and Makers Market will be happening alongside Cars & Coffee from 7:00 a.m. to noon.

Offered for the first time ever this summer, the market is held in Wanda Klaus park on Main Street.

“We have everything from local artists, we have people who sell beef jerky and baked goods. Its a wide variety of things that come out here and it’s all locally sourced and locally made,” said Marisa Montoya, communications manager for the City of Borger. “It’s continuously growing. It used to be just in the park, but now it’s having to grow and expand into the gazebo area as well.”

A little ways down the road, Auld Brewing Company is hosting a team crime fighting competition called ‘Scandalous Sunday.’

From 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., teams of four to six will work through made-up crime scene formation to try and find the culprit.

The event was inspired by Auld Brewery owner, who is a crime fiction author.

Montoya says the brewery is a great place to meet fellow Borger residents and enjoy a night on the town.

“It has a fantastic patio, great beer, its a very welcoming environment,” said Montoya. “If you sit out on the patio they have lights, live music, they have events like Scandalous Sunday...and you get that community involvement you get to meet new people while having a great beer.”

Also to be found in downtown Borger is the Hutchinson County Historical Museum including a Petroleum Exhibit Hall, along with multiple locally owned boutiques, restaurants, massage therapy studios, workout facilities and colorful murals.

If you’re looking for some time outside, city officials also recommend stopping by Johnson Park.

The park now includes a new mountain biking trial alongside existing walking trails and recreational pool.

“We have the Johnson Park Youth Center which has a water park style pool and next to that we have our dog park nature trail,” said Montoya. “And now it has a mountain biking trial so for people who want outdoor activities we have something for them as well.”

We are excited to welcome our community back to the Johnson Park Youth Center Pool this summer, starting June 10th ☀️🏊‍♀️😎. We have been working hard over the winter to improve the facility with new chairs, shade structures and concession enhancements for a better community experience. Improvements included sanitation enhancements to ensure the safety of our facility. 👉The JPYC Swimming Pool will open for the summer season on Wednesday, June 10th at 1:00 P.M. The main swimming pool capacity will be limited to 60 attendees while the kiddie pool will be will be limited to 8. Additional spectators will be allowed following the social distancing standards for the spectator areas. Spectators will not be charged an admission but will not be allowed around the pool decks. Attendance will be first come, first server. The can call the JYPC at (806) 273-0987 to check on capacity before arriving. Capacity will be increased as allowed by the State as the Governor continues phases to Reopen Texas. The JPYC will not be hosting pool parties this year. The pool and concession will be open from 1:00 PB to 7:00 PM daily Monday- Saturday and will be open until 9:00 PM on Thursdays for “Family Thursdays.” The JPYC is closed on Sunday. We ask our community to be understanding and comply with our social distancing and sanitation procedures that allow us to protect our community while still providing a fun environment to cool off, get out of the house and get some exercise. We will continue to update as changes occur. See you at the JYPC Soon!!!😎 Posted by City of Borger- Johnson Park Youth Center on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.