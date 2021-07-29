Viewers Choice Awards
Police: ‘Armed and dangerous man’ could be in Portales area

Jason Ray Peterson
Jason Ray Peterson(LPD)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KFDA) - Police in Littlefield are asking the public for help locating a man they believe is armed and dangerous.

The man, identified as 39-year-old Jason Ray Peterson, is wanted on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Lamb County.

He is known to travel back and forth from Portales, New Mexico to Littlefield and to the Permian Basin, according to officials.

Peterson drives a brown 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LTZ with Texas registration NHW-9432.

“Peterson has access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous,” according to a news release.

Police say anyone that locates him should not try to apprehend Peterson, instead they should call LPD at (806) 385-5161 or a local law enforcement agency.

