Police: ‘Armed and dangerous man’ could be in Portales area

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KFDA) - Police in Littlefield are asking the public for help locating a man they believe is armed and dangerous.

The man, identified as 39-year-old Jason Ray Peterson, is wanted on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Lamb County.

He is known to travel back and forth from Portales, New Mexico to Littlefield and to the Permian Basin, according to officials.

Peterson drives a brown 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LTZ with Texas registration NHW-9432.

“Peterson has access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous,” according to a news release.

Police say anyone that locates him should not try to apprehend Peterson, instead they should call LPD at (806) 385-5161 or a local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.