Man wanted by Moore County officials for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

James Robert Lansing, wanted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers)(Moore County Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a wanted man.

James Robert Lansing is wanted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

If you know where he may be, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

If you have any information on where this person is hiding? Call us at 806-935-8477 or go to www.p3tips.com/1066. Earn up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest!

Posted by Moore County Crime Stoppers Inc. on Thursday, July 29, 2021

