Man wanted by Moore County officials for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a wanted man.

James Robert Lansing is wanted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

If you know where he may be, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

