Man wanted by Moore County officials for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a wanted man.
James Robert Lansing is wanted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
If you know where he may be, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
