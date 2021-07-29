Man arrested after hour-long cattle truck police chase in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man faces three charges after accused of being involved in a near hour-long cattle truck police chase today in Amarillo.

It all started when Amarillo police received a 911 call around 12:00 p.m. today, about a semi swerving in traffic and being a traffic hazard.

The Amarillo Police Department, Potter County Sheriff’s Office and DPS all responded.

Officials eventually stopped the cattle truck on North Western Street after police attempted to stop the truck by deploying spikes, hitting several of the tires on the 18-wheeler.

The truck eventually lost its front right tire, but the driver continued driving along on Cherry Street.

The driver finally stopped in the area of North Western and Big Horn and was taken into custody without further incident.

The metal wheel left a large gouge in the pavement that can been seen for several miles along the chase path.

A Sergeant with the Potter County Sheriff’s office said that this was one of the longest, but slowest chases he’s seen.

Ulyssas Solis has been charged for possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and detention, and a felony warrant for violation of parole.

He’s been booked into the Potter County Jail.

We do know there were no cattle in the truck while this was all happening and the cattle truck is from a company out of Friona called Gomez Trucking.

