Looking Ahead To Cooler Weather And Rain Chances

Quiet summer conditions are dominating today and it it is not quite as hot as yesterday. Highs today are generally in the low 90s around Amarillo with light winds. After easing down into the upper 60s under clear skies tonight, temperatures will bounce back into the low and mid 90s tomorrow. A cool front is expected to arrive this weekend which will drop temps into the 80s and set off another round of rain chances for a dew days into next week.