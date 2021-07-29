Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Jill Biden getting procedure on foot after Hawaii visit

Th first lady was treated at Walter Reed after stepping on an object at a beach in Hawaii.
Th first lady was treated at Walter Reed after stepping on an object at a beach in Hawaii.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is undergoing a medical procedure on Thursday to remove an object that became lodged in her foot while walking on a Hawaiian beach, her spokesperson said.

President Joe Biden is joining her at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for the removal.

The incident occurred last weekend before her two official events in Hawaii, where she went after attending the start of the Olympics in Tokyo, spokesperson Michael LaRosa said.

During her time in Hawaii, she visited a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waipahu on Sunday and later joined military families for a barbecue at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The president was asked by a reporter Thursday how his wife’s foot was feeling.

“We’re going to find out in a minute,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cattle truck chase through Amarillo
Multiple law enforcement agencies chase cattle truck through Amarillo
A man faces three charges after accused of being involved in a cattle truck police chase today...
Man arrested after hour-long cattle truck police chase in Amarillo
Police are at the scene of an explosion that occurred in South Amarillo Monday
Amarillo Police: residents in the area of Lenwood Drive can now return home
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
4 arrested for burglarizing a home in south Amarillo
Michael Jerrod Davis
Man wanted by Randall County officials for stalking

Latest News

For 47 minutes, the space station lost control of its orientation when the firing occurred a...
New Russian lab briefly knocks International Space Station out of position
The Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration are sounding...
Flight attendants report high frequency of unruly passengers
KFDA NEWS AT SIX
TechTeach program partners with AC graduates to get bachelor’s in 1 year and then work in AISD
With the intermittent rain we have been having it causing there to be more fleas and ticks.
Heavier rain in Amarillo causing more ticks and flea problems for pet animals
FILE - Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London, Feb. 2 2020....
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over ‘Black Widow’ release