Heavier rain in Amarillo causing more ticks and flea problems for pet animals

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the intermittent rain we have been having it causing there to be more fleas and ticks.

Dr. Merten Pearson at Noah’s Ark Pet Hospital in Amarillo says this may be the worst he has ever seen.

“This is one of the heavier years for fleas and ticks that I’ve seen. I’ve seen other years that are similar this may be the worst that I’ve seen so far,” said Dr. Pearson.

He says if you go without treating fleas and ticks on your pets it can become life-threatening.

Fleas can cause tape worms and ticks transmit various types of diseases.

Dr. Pearson says they currently have a kitten fighting for its life due to fleas.

“I have a kitten in that has a terrible infestation of fleas probably has intestinal worms too and they have drank so much blood out of this kitten that it is flat, it can’t get up, it can’t move,” said Dr. Pearson.

He says it is important to watch where your pet goes because places where dogs or cats congregate are at high risk for fleas and ticks.

“You have to be careful where you let your pet go, you keep them on a flea and tick preventive that will if a flea does happen to jump on them it will go ahead and kill it before it can mate and lay eggs,” said Dr. Pearson.

He also says you cannot just rely on using chemicals on your dog and that must treat the pet, the house and the environment.

“I usually send them to PetSmart or Petco to go buy, or some other place to go buy an area treatment or a premise spray. It’s like an upside down spray can you can spray your house with,” said Dr. Pearson.

He says he decides to use a pest service to come spray the house.

Pesttex Pest Control in Amarillo says it is important to keep your lawns cut short and well maintained and to stay on top of regular pest services and yard sprays.

