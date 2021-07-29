Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Governor Abbott issues executive order ‘providing clarity and uniformity’ in Texas COVID-19 response

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Abbott on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 ordered lawmakers back to work in July, raising expectations of another attempt to pass new voting restrictions after Democrats blocked the GOP's first try with a dramatic late-night walkout in May.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order today combining several existing COVID-19 executive orders against the mask and vaccine mandates.

According to Abbott’s statement, the executive order will provide clarity and uniformity in Texas’s continued fight against COVID-19.

“Today’s executive order will provide clarity and uniformity in the Lone Star State’s continued fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “The new Executive Order emphasizes that the path forward relies on personal responsibility rather than government mandates. Texans have mastered the safe practices that help to prevent and avoid the spread of COVID-19. They have the individual right and responsibility to decide for themselves and their children whether they will wear masks, open their businesses, and engage in leisure activities. Vaccines, which remain in abundant supply, are the most effective defense against the virus, and they will always remain voluntary – never forced – in the State of Texas.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cattle truck chase through Amarillo
Multiple law enforcement agencies chase cattle truck through Amarillo
A man faces three charges after accused of being involved in a cattle truck police chase today...
Man arrested after hour-long cattle truck police chase in Amarillo
Police are at the scene of an explosion that occurred in South Amarillo Monday
Amarillo Police: residents in the area of Lenwood Drive can now return home
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
4 arrested for burglarizing a home in south Amarillo
Michael Jerrod Davis
Man wanted by Randall County officials for stalking

Latest News

The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention this weekend to Amarillo,...
Amarillo City Council discuss tax increase, residents likely to vote
Police say 21-year-old Wesley Cortez walked away from a group home on Spokane Avenue near City...
Amarillo police: Missing man found and returned home safely
Amarillo College will be starting in-person enrollment this week Saturday, Source: KFDA
Amarillo College starting in-person enrollment this coming weekend
Jason Ray Peterson
Police: ‘Armed and dangerous man’ could be in Portales area