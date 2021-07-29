Countdown to Kickoff: Dons add competitive culture under Palo Duro alum Eric Mims

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons are on a mission this fall to change the culture, starting with first-year head coach Eric Mims.

“My goal has been to win seven games and be a playoff team this first year,” said Mims. “We’ve been knocking on that door since February 1 when I showed up.”

“Really raises the bar for guys like us because as everybody knows we don’t come from a good past,” said Palo Duro junior linebacker Kameron Brown. “So we’re dedicated to making that better.”

The Dons have not had a winning season since 2014, and Mims is looking to kickstart the program. The Palo Duro class of 2000 graduate brought in other Neighborhood Heroes, like former NFL defensive end Evander “Ziggy” Hood, to help strengthen the defensive line.

“They’ve gotten a lot faster and a lot stronger,” said Brown. “Their competitiveness and their drive has increased a lot.”

Junior quarterback Avery Randall, leader of their multiple spread offense, has improved his vision and mobility.

“The most important thing that he does is understand where the ball goes and that’s in the run game and pass game,” said Mims.

“Really changed our mindset from like basically toughening us up,” said Palo Duro junior quarterback and athlete Avery Randle. “Our work ethic.”

Mims is proud to bring knowledge he learned as the six-year offensive coordinator at Class 6A Duncanville back to Palo Duro.

“We’re going to put the pride back in the Northside and that’s our goal,” said Mims.

“Expect a challenge and fans we’re not going to let y’all down,” said Randle.

“PD is here and we’re ready,” said Brown “So get ready.”

The Palo Duro Dons kickoff the season with a two week road trip starting in Seminole on Friday, August 27 at 7 p.m.

