AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT said Coulter Street will be closing tonight for bridge work in the area.

Coulter Street will close at State Loop 335/Hollywood Road for placing the westbound bridge deck.

The road will be closed overnight and reopen no later than 6:00 a.m. on Friday, according to TxDOT.

