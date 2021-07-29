Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo police releasing scene on Lenwood after explosion investigation

Police are at the scene of an explosion that occurred in South Amarillo Monday
Police are at the scene of an explosion that occurred in South Amarillo Monday(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department and federal partners have completed the on-scene investigation of the area of Lenwood Drive near Paramount after an explosion.

Police say they completed their investigation Thursday, July 29, and that residents had been allowed to return home but were asked to shelter-in-place.

Residents and traffic in the area can return to normal.

The Amarillo Police Department thanks the community for having patience while police worked to make sure the area was safe and collect evidence for several days.

Police were called to the area around 4:00 p.m. on Monday after an explosion. 14 homes in the surrounding area were evacuated as Bomb Team Technicians and the FBI began an investigation.

Erfan Salmanzadeh was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of components of explosives. He was booked into the Randall County Jail.

If you have any information about this incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

