AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department says a missing man has been found.

Police were looking for 21-year-old Wesley Cortez after they say he walked away from a group home on Spokane Avenue near City View Drive this afternoon.

As of 3:45 p.m., police say he has been located and returned home safely.

Around 12:40 PM, Wesley Cortez, a 21-year-old male, walked away from a group home in the 3100 block of Spokane. Wesley... Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Thursday, July 29, 2021

