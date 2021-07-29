Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo College starting in-person enrollment this coming weekend

Amarillo College will be starting in-person enrollment this week Saturday, Source: KFDA
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College will be starting in-person enrollment this week Saturday.

The service will begin this Saturday, July 31, at 9:00 a.m., and will continue till 1:00 p.m.

They are offering all of their normal week-day services in an effort to increase enrollment availability.

“Any enrollment services folks might need will now be available on Saturdays,” said Bob Austin, vice president of enrollment management.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

