Amarillo College starting in-person enrollment this coming weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College will be starting in-person enrollment this week Saturday.

The service will begin this Saturday, July 31, at 9:00 a.m., and will continue till 1:00 p.m.

They are offering all of their normal week-day services in an effort to increase enrollment availability.

“Any enrollment services folks might need will now be available on Saturdays,” said Bob Austin, vice president of enrollment management.

