Amarillo City staff assessing petition to City Hall without election

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City staff is assessing the petition to block an effort to move City Hall without an election instead of spending almost $30 million to upgrade the aging building

City Manager Jared Miller said they have 21 days to make sure the signers are registered voters and residents of the city.

He also said they are trying to make sure the city understands what the petitioners want.

If they want an election to approve the $35 million budgeted to renovate another building the city says is more suitable, the vote could happen in November or if it takes to long to call an election, it would be in May.

