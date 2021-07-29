Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo City Council discuss tax increase, residents likely to vote

The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention this weekend to Amarillo,...
The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention this weekend to Amarillo, Texas(City of Amarillo)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo voters will likely get to vote on a 22 percent tax increase that caused a tense exchange in today’s City Council meeting.

City commissioners voted to set a ceiling on a tax increase to 48 cents for $100 of property value.

The current rate is about 40 cents.

That would be more than a new state limit on increases without an election in November

Only Councilman Cole Stanley voted against it. Mayor Ginger Nelson called that a political move and said he had previously agreed to the move.

Stanley said he didn’t oppose what the money would go to.

Council priorities include police and fire, parks and streets, but if voters don’t approve, there would still be an increase to 42 cents. Stanley said he had not understood that before.

There will be two meetings in August to finalize the rate and the budget.

The full increase would add $5.60 per month to the bill for a $100,000 home.

That increase would only be on the city’s portion of tax bills which is about one 5th of the total bill.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cattle truck chase through Amarillo
Multiple law enforcement agencies chase cattle truck through Amarillo
A man faces three charges after accused of being involved in a cattle truck police chase today...
Man arrested after hour-long cattle truck police chase in Amarillo
Police are at the scene of an explosion that occurred in South Amarillo Monday
Amarillo Police: residents in the area of Lenwood Drive can now return home
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
4 arrested for burglarizing a home in south Amarillo
Michael Jerrod Davis
Man wanted by Randall County officials for stalking

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Governor Abbott issues executive order ‘providing clarity and uniformity’ in Texas COVID-19 response
Police say 21-year-old Wesley Cortez walked away from a group home on Spokane Avenue near City...
Amarillo police: Missing man found and returned home safely
Amarillo College will be starting in-person enrollment this week Saturday, Source: KFDA
Amarillo College starting in-person enrollment this coming weekend
Jason Ray Peterson
Police: ‘Armed and dangerous man’ could be in Portales area