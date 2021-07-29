Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Department reports case of distemper causing center to close

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Department is currently closed to the public due to one of the stray dogs they picked up having distemper.

Distemper is an incurable highly contagious disease affecting dogs respiratory, gastrointestinal, and central nervous systems.

The illness can be transmitted transferred between foxes, skunks, racoons and other animals with these airborne particles lasting up to 12-hours on a single surface.

People can also spread this disease to animals through their hands and shoes.

This has been a growing issue in the state, but cases in stray dogs are starting to be reported in our area.

“We’re hearing a lot about them,” said Cheryl Goswick, staff at Gracie’s Center. “We have been the last several months, and its very scary because it only takes one case to move through your whole rescue.”

The department is averaging 40 to 50 calls a day to pick up stray dogs, but they may have distemper as well.

“When the community is calling them to pick them up, we’re picking them up. That is our responsibility,” said Victoria Medley, director of the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Department. “But understand that it puts the shelter at bigger risk to try and mitigate that. We have over 300 animals in there right now.”

The department has also been working with officers to find the owners of stray dogs they catch on the street to keep the dogs from coming inside the shelter.

Medical experts share that vaccinations are vital to keeping dogs safe from getting sick.

“I would encourage people that if you have a dog, you wanna find a home for that, okay, we support you. Lets just do it the right way,” said Clayton J. Cobb, assistant professor of General Veterinary Practice at the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine. “Get them vaccinated first, hold onto them for a few weeks.”

The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Department doesn’t know when they’ll be reopen so that people can adopt dogs.

For anyone wanting to adopt in the meantime, you can go online to their website and send them an email for which dog you’re interested in adopting once the center reopens.

