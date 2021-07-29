26th annual Harley Party to benefit Family Support Services

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Original Harley Party, the largest annual fundraiser befitting Family Support Services, will take place Saturday.

The 26th annual event includes food, beverages, vendors, a fun run and music.

Touching Voodoo, Red Dirt Rockers, and the Buster Bledsoe Band will perform.

The event will be 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

Tickets for the event are $90 and include a chance to win a Visa Gift Card or a 2021 Softail Slim.

Bikes can be registered for the Fun Run for $20 per bike.

All proceeds from the event benefit Family Support Services and their work helping 25,000 people in the area each year, including victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, veterans, struggling families and at-risk children and youth.

Tickets can be purchased at Tripp’s, FSS or online here.

