Texas Panhandle Sports Network to become part of NewsChannel 10 family

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 Media and TPSN is proud to announce a merger where TPSN will become part of the NewsChannel 10 Media family. In this merger, NewsChannel 10 and TPSN will work to maintain and increase TPSN production and distribution of local sports coverage.

NewsChannel 10′s General Manager Brent McClure says, “We are so excited for this opportunity to serve the Panhandle and bring more LIVE, local sports to the area. Our strong partnership with TPSN in the past allowed us to work through the details and form this great merger to highlight even more of the talented young athletes of our area. This will allow viewers to see and hear local sports including high school varsity athletics on a wide range of platforms including the internet, ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV and Broadcast Television. We hope this excites the community as more people get to experience the level of play and talent in our area.”

Texas Panhandle Sports Network, Owner Mike Roden says, “It’s such a great opportunity for TPSN to be a part of what the KFDA – NewsChannel 10 Media family is doing. It allows us to continue to promote high school sports but on a much broader scale than what we have done in the past. That means more LIVE, local coverage of local high athletics than ever before, and fans are going to love it.”

TPSN has been in business for over 20 years and specializes in producing audio and video productions of high school varsity sports, the “Friday Night Live” Scoreboard Show each Friday during the Football season and The Coin Toss Pre-Game Show before regular season football games.

KFDA- NewsChannel 10 Media is owned by Gray Television and is the leader in Local news and a CBS affiliate in the Amarillo market.

