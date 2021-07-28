Viewers Choice Awards
Summertime heat...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The heat was with us again today and we will track a slight chance for a few storms through the evening hours. The morning temperatures this week will be quite mild and in the upper 60s to low 70s. The winds will stay fairly light and our high temps will remain in the low to mid 90s for the SW parts of the area and mid to upper 90s for the east and northeast panhandles. A hot and dry pattern takes over for the rest of the week with widespread mid to upper 90s likely. A few locations may even reach the 100° mark. We are still tracking a cool front for the latter half of the weekend.

