Some experiencing power outages as crews work on Lawrence Park Substation

Some residents in Amarillo are experiencing power outages as Xcel Energy crews install a mobile...
Some residents in Amarillo are experiencing power outages as Xcel Energy crews install a mobile transformer at the Lawrence Park Substation off of Georgia Street and 26th Avenue.(Source: Xcel Energy)(Xcel Energy)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some residents in Amarillo are experiencing power outages as Xcel Energy crews install a mobile transformer at the Lawrence Park Substation off of Georgia Street and 26th Avenue.

Xcel Energy Spokesperson Wes Reeves says the switching process has caused some customers to experience momentary outages.

The mobile transformer was brought in after one of the substation’s transformers began to malfunction in the overnight hours.

Reeves says the company expects these issues to clear up once the mobile transformer is up and running on Thursday, July 29.

Lawrence Park serves a large portion of west-central Amarillo, and work will start in the coming weeks on a $20.1 million expansion at Lawrence Park to boost the reliability of the local grid and add capacity for continued growth.

