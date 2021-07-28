Northside Toy Drive 2021 Chilling’ and Grilling’ event held this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Northside Toy Drive Chilling’ and Grilling’ event will be held this coming Saturday.
The event includes two DJ’s provided by the group, free mini camps and food for kids, as well as a school supply giveaway.
You can find it at the Thompson Park Lake House off of US 87, starting at 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
