Northside Toy Drive 2021 Chilling’ and Grilling’ event held this Saturday

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Northside Toy Drive Chilling’ and Grilling’ event will be held this coming Saturday.

The event includes two DJ’s provided by the group, free mini camps and food for kids, as well as a school supply giveaway.

You can find it at the Thompson Park Lake House off of US 87, starting at 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

More details below:

NORTHSIDE TOY DRIVE'S 2021 CHILLIN' AND GRILLIN' EVENT.
NORTHSIDE TOY DRIVE'S 2021 CHILLIN' AND GRILLIN' EVENT.(NSTD)

