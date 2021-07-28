Multiple law enforcement agencies chase cattle truck through Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials have stopped a cattle truck on North Western Street after a chase through Amarillo.

Amarillo police, DPS and unmarked police vehicles attempted to stop the vehicle for close to an hour.

Law enforcement deployed spikes, hitting several of the tires on the truck.

The chase came to an end on North Western Street and Big Horn Trail.

