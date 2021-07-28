Viewers Choice Awards
Multiple law enforcement agencies chase cattle truck through Amarillo

Cattle truck chase through Amarillo
Cattle truck chase through Amarillo(KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials have stopped a cattle truck on North Western Street after a chase through Amarillo.

Amarillo police, DPS and unmarked police vehicles attempted to stop the vehicle for close to an hour.

Law enforcement deployed spikes, hitting several of the tires on the truck.

The chase came to an end on North Western Street and Big Horn Trail.

NewsChannel10 crews are on the scene.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

