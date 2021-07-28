Viewers Choice Awards
Hope on the Horizon

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Things are looking dry and warm for the rest of our work week as a high pressure system is establishing itself over our area. For your Wednesday, expect daytime highs in familiar territory, in the low to mid 90s with southerly to southeasterly winds at 10-15 mph. We’re likely to see this sort of set up with sunny skies until Saturday, which will be our hottest day of the week. However, going into Sunday, a cold front is set to arrive, dropping us into the low 90s and upper 80s, with good rain chances for several days in a row!

