Hartley County Sheriff’s Office awaiting felony arrest warrants after finding marijuana growing in backyard

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Hartley County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting felony arrest warrants after finding 20 mature marijuana plants growing in the backyard of a home this morning.

According to officials, today at around 8:30 a.m., the Hartley County Sheriffs Office executed a search warrant at a home near Main Street.

This office received a tip that marijuana was being grown in the backyard.

A search revealed several large containers of marijuana inside the home and 20 mature plants were found growing in the back yard.

The plants and marijuana were seized and placed into evidence.

Officials are awaiting for felony arrest warrants.

