Driver arrested after police chase in Portales ends in crash

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Portales police arrested one person after a chase through the city ended with the car crashing into a power pole.

According to the Portales Police Department, police saw a person driving a stolen car around 4:52 p.m. on July 27. Police say they saw the driver committing numerous high speed traffic violations.

Police also say the driver had been involved in at least one hit-and-run crash before officers began a pursuit.

The chase ended with the driver, identified as 19-year-old Noel Bustamante of Portales, crashing into a power pole at the intersection of 4th and Abilene.

Bustamante ran away from the scene and officers caught him quickly after.

During the chase, police say Bustamante caused damage to at least one other car.

Police booked Bustamante into the Roosevelt County Detention Center on charges of receiving/transferring a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash.

