Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo Wesley Community Center unveils new mural

Wesley Community Center (Source: KFDA)
Wesley Community Center (Source: KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Centers are unveiling a new mural today to celebrate their history.

Amarillo Wesley Community Center and Los Barrios De Amarillo are celebrating 70 and 50 years of operation each.

The mural is located at the community center on South Roberts Street.

The must-see masterpiece, emblazoned in rich and vibrant colors, details the various chapters of the organization’s history in El Barrio.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erfan Salmanzadeh
Amarillo police arrest suspect in explosion at residence on Lenwood Drive
Just a few days after opening, the Thompson Park Pool in Amarillo was burglarized. (Source:...
Amarillo’s Thompson Park Pool burglarized just days after opening
Police are at the scene of an explosion that occurred in South Amarillo Monday
Amarillo police ‘believe public not in danger’ outside of immediate explosion area
Cattle truck chase through Amarillo
Multiple law enforcement agencies chase cattle truck through Amarillo
The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in the Moore County...
Texas Rangers investigating death of man found unresponsive in Moore County Jail

Latest News

NORTHSIDE TOY DRIVE'S 2021 CHILLIN' AND GRILLIN' EVENT.
Northside Toy Drive 2021 Chilling’ and Grilling’ event held this Saturday
2nd Hart Mud Bogs 2021
2nd Annual Hart Mud Bogs 2021 Festival starting this weekend
57-year-old Ronald Garcia
Amarillo police needs help finding missing man
The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for two suspects who were seen using a stolen credit...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for 2 suspects using stolen credit card