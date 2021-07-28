Amarillo Wesley Community Center unveils new mural

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Centers are unveiling a new mural today to celebrate their history.

Amarillo Wesley Community Center and Los Barrios De Amarillo are celebrating 70 and 50 years of operation each.

The mural is located at the community center on South Roberts Street.

The must-see masterpiece, emblazoned in rich and vibrant colors, details the various chapters of the organization’s history in El Barrio.

