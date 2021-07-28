Amarillo Police: ‘No timeline’ for opening up area surrounding explosion

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said the residential area surrounding a Monday explosion will remain blocked off today as investigators work the scene.

APD said they are working with federal investigators at the scene in the 3600 block of Lenwood Drive.

“There is no timeline for this [surrounding area] opening back up at this point,” stated a release from the Amarillo Police Department.

Officials have not released the address of the home where the explosion took place.

Police were called about 4:00 p.m. to the scene on reports of an explosion Monday.

Upon arrival, police evacuated 14 homes in the surrounding area.

Bomb Team Technicians began securing evidence at the scene, along with the FBI.

Officials arrested 32-year-old Erfan Salmanzadeh at the scene for possession of components of explosives, a third degree felony.

He was booked into the Randall County Jail.

Components used to make explosives were located in the alley, backyard and home.

Investigators are asking that anyone who may have information about the incident call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

The Amarillo Police Department continues to work with our federal partners on Lenwood Drive to investigate the incident.... Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.