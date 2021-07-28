Amarillo police needs help finding missing man

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police need help in locating a missing man.

According to officials, 57-year-old Ronald Garcia was last seen wearing a blue muscle shirt, blue jean shorts, beige tennis shoes and carrying a white plastic bag with other clothing.

Garcia walks with a limp due to a bad hip and was last seen at the TA truck stop at 7000 East I-40.

According to officials, he got into an argument with his brother while traveling through Amarillo and got out and walked off eastbound from the truck stop.

The argument happened on Thursday July 15, and the family has not heard from him since that day.

Garcia was headed to McKinney from Denver.

If anyone has any information, please call the Amarillo Police at (806) 378-3038.

