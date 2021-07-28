Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo police needs help finding missing man

57-year-old Ronald Garcia
57-year-old Ronald Garcia(APD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police need help in locating a missing man.

According to officials, 57-year-old Ronald Garcia was last seen wearing a blue muscle shirt, blue jean shorts, beige tennis shoes and carrying a white plastic bag with other clothing.

Garcia walks with a limp due to a bad hip and was last seen at the TA truck stop at 7000 East I-40.

According to officials, he got into an argument with his brother while traveling through Amarillo and got out and walked off eastbound from the truck stop.

The argument happened on Thursday July 15, and the family has not heard from him since that day.

Garcia was headed to McKinney from Denver.

If anyone has any information, please call the Amarillo Police at (806) 378-3038.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erfan Salmanzadeh
Amarillo police arrest suspect in explosion at residence on Lenwood Drive
Just a few days after opening, the Thompson Park Pool in Amarillo was burglarized. (Source:...
Amarillo’s Thompson Park Pool burglarized just days after opening
Police are at the scene of an explosion that occurred in South Amarillo Monday
Amarillo police ‘believe public not in danger’ outside of immediate explosion area
Cattle truck chase through Amarillo
Multiple law enforcement agencies chase cattle truck through Amarillo
The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in the Moore County...
Texas Rangers investigating death of man found unresponsive in Moore County Jail

Latest News

Wesley Community Center (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo Wesley Community Center unveils new mural
NORTHSIDE TOY DRIVE'S 2021 CHILLIN' AND GRILLIN' EVENT.
Northside Toy Drive 2021 Chilling’ and Grilling’ event held this Saturday
2nd Hart Mud Bogs 2021
2nd Annual Hart Mud Bogs 2021 Festival starting this weekend
The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for two suspects who were seen using a stolen credit...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for 2 suspects using stolen credit card