Amarillo hospitals facing staff shortage as workers are tired, afraid, not 100% vaccinated

Amarillo COVID-19 level orange
Amarillo COVID-19 level orange
By Kevin Welch
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo hospitals are facing short staffs who are tired, afraid and not 100 percent vaccinated.

After several days near or over 100 new cases of COVID-19, the City of Amarillo held its first group news conference today after skipping it for weeks while cases number were much lower.

Public Health Director Casie Stoughton said the spread may be related to the fierce Delta strain that now makes up as much as 90 percent of cases in West Texas.

Northwest Texas Medical Officer Brian Weis said there are enough beds in hospitals but not enough staff.

Some that became traveling nurses have not returned to work, others retired earlier than planned, some are quarantined after exposure and the state has not sent in reinforcements it withdrew earlier.

BSA and the Veteran’s Administration report about 60 percent of staff are fully vaccinated, and Northwest has a rate in the low 50 percent range.

BSA Chief Medical Officer Michael Lamanteer said those are rates are shots the hospitals gave and could be higher based on staff getting shots at other locations.

