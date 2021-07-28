Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for 2 suspects using stolen credit card

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for two suspects who were seen using a stolen credit card from an earlier burglary.

According officials, the two suspects were seen using a stolen credit card that was taken from an auto burglary.

The two suspects were seen leaving the arena in a white Ford truck.

If you have any information, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or leave an anonymous tip with the tip P3 Tips app.

A tip leading to an arrest or recovery could earn you a reward up to $1,000.

