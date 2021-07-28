Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

4 dogs found dead, 14 rescued from deplorable living conditions

The rescued animals were taken to Animal Protective Services where they are being cared for by...
The rescued animals were taken to Animal Protective Services where they are being cared for by specialists.(Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan and WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News/WECT) – Deputies in North Carolina charged three people with animal cruelty after finding more than a dozen dogs living in horrible conditions.

Officers were called to respond to reports for “dogs running at large” and noticed the animals were in poor condition.

WECT reports the responding deputy alerted the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services director who obtained a search warrant for the property.

Authorities found four deceased dogs and removed 14 others that were living in deplorable conditions.

The rescued animals were taken to Animal Protective Services where they are being cared for by specialists.

“We are saddened that four dogs were lost but grateful that 14 are safe from harm and in the loving hands of our Animal Care Specialists,” the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Officers with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services have charged three from Supply with...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erfan Salmanzadeh
Amarillo police arrest suspect in explosion at residence on Lenwood Drive
Just a few days after opening, the Thompson Park Pool in Amarillo was burglarized. (Source:...
Amarillo’s Thompson Park Pool burglarized just days after opening
Police are at the scene of an explosion that occurred in South Amarillo Monday
Amarillo police ‘believe public not in danger’ outside of immediate explosion area
The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in the Moore County...
Texas Rangers investigating death of man found unresponsive in Moore County Jail
As Amarillo loop 335 south construction is long ways away from being finished, the Metropolitan...
Amarillo MPO searching for ways to decrease traffic as South State Loop 335 construction continues

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
NY to require state employees to get vaccines or get tested
Brian Williams
Man accused of decapitating woman, starting fire in Indiana apartment
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Infrastructure deal: Senate ready to move ahead on $1T bill
Henry McDowell posted this photo on Facebook not long after police said he was wanted on...
Ohio suspect taunts police by holding his wanted photo in Facebook post