4 arrested for burglarizing a home in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said four people were arrested after a traffic stop led to the recovery of stolen items.

A police officer working as a perimeter guard at the explosion incident in the 3600 block of Lenwood noticed a Dodge Challenger driving recklessly in the area around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver was speeding east on Overlook Drive when the officer stopped the vehicle.

Police said there were four occupants inside the vehicle, and three of them were holding plastic tubs filled with items.

The items were found to be stolen by forceful entry from a home near Meadow Drive and Overlook Drive.

APD arrested 42-year-old Justin Strube for burglary of a habitation and organized criminal activity.

34-year-old Daniel Wright was arrested for burglary of a habitation, organized criminal activity and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Also arrested were 28-year-old Caitlin Martin and 49-year-old Eric Masias, both for burglary of a habitation and organzied criminal activity.

All were booked in the Randall County Jail.

*A mugshot for Caitlin Martin was not immediately available.

