Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

4 arrested for burglarizing a home in south Amarillo

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.(Source: Gray News)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said four people were arrested after a traffic stop led to the recovery of stolen items.

A police officer working as a perimeter guard at the explosion incident in the 3600 block of Lenwood noticed a Dodge Challenger driving recklessly in the area around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver was speeding east on Overlook Drive when the officer stopped the vehicle.

Police said there were four occupants inside the vehicle, and three of them were holding plastic tubs filled with items.

The items were found to be stolen by forceful entry from a home near Meadow Drive and Overlook Drive.

APD arrested 42-year-old Justin Strube for burglary of a habitation and organized criminal activity.

34-year-old Daniel Wright was arrested for burglary of a habitation, organized criminal activity and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Also arrested were 28-year-old Caitlin Martin and 49-year-old Eric Masias, both for burglary of a habitation and organzied criminal activity.

All were booked in the Randall County Jail.

Caption

*A mugshot for Caitlin Martin was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erfan Salmanzadeh
Amarillo police arrest suspect in explosion at residence on Lenwood Drive
Just a few days after opening, the Thompson Park Pool in Amarillo was burglarized. (Source:...
Amarillo’s Thompson Park Pool burglarized just days after opening
Police are at the scene of an explosion that occurred in South Amarillo Monday
Amarillo police ‘believe public not in danger’ outside of immediate explosion area
The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in the Moore County...
Texas Rangers investigating death of man found unresponsive in Moore County Jail
As Amarillo loop 335 south construction is long ways away from being finished, the Metropolitan...
Amarillo MPO searching for ways to decrease traffic as South State Loop 335 construction continues

Latest News

TPSN and NewsChannel 10 Merge
Texas Panhandle Sports Network to become part of NewsChannel 10 family
4 arrested for burglarizing a home in south Amarillo
Police are at the scene of an explosion that occurred in South Amarillo Monday
Amarillo Police: ‘No timeline’ for opening up area surrounding explosion
Police are at the scene of an explosion that occurred in South Amarillo Monday
Amarillo police ‘believe public not in danger’ outside of immediate explosion area