2nd Annual Hart Mud Bogs 2021 Festival starting this weekend

HART, Texas (KFDA) - The second annual Hart Mud Bogs 2021 Festival is being held this weekend.

The festival is being held from Friday to Saturday, starting at 5:00 p.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Saturday by the Hart Fire Department on 623 Broadway Hart.

There will be a number of events like a parade, cook-off, car show, and a mud-bogging competition held on Saturday.

The entry fee is $30.

More details below:

