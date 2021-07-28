2nd Annual Hart Mud Bogs 2021 Festival starting this weekend
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HART, Texas (KFDA) - The second annual Hart Mud Bogs 2021 Festival is being held this weekend.
The festival is being held from Friday to Saturday, starting at 5:00 p.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Saturday by the Hart Fire Department on 623 Broadway Hart.
There will be a number of events like a parade, cook-off, car show, and a mud-bogging competition held on Saturday.
The entry fee is $30.
More details below:
