Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

2nd Annual Hart Mud Bogs 2021 Festival starting this weekend

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HART, Texas (KFDA) - The second annual Hart Mud Bogs 2021 Festival is being held this weekend.

The festival is being held from Friday to Saturday, starting at 5:00 p.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Saturday by the Hart Fire Department on 623 Broadway Hart.

There will be a number of events like a parade, cook-off, car show, and a mud-bogging competition held on Saturday.

The entry fee is $30.

More details below:

2nd Hart Mud Bogs 2021
2nd Hart Mud Bogs 2021(2nd Hart Mud Bogs 2021)

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erfan Salmanzadeh
Amarillo police arrest suspect in explosion at residence on Lenwood Drive
Just a few days after opening, the Thompson Park Pool in Amarillo was burglarized. (Source:...
Amarillo’s Thompson Park Pool burglarized just days after opening
Police are at the scene of an explosion that occurred in South Amarillo Monday
Amarillo police ‘believe public not in danger’ outside of immediate explosion area
Cattle truck chase through Amarillo
Multiple law enforcement agencies chase cattle truck through Amarillo
The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in the Moore County...
Texas Rangers investigating death of man found unresponsive in Moore County Jail

Latest News

Wesley Community Center (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo Wesley Community Center unveils new mural
NORTHSIDE TOY DRIVE'S 2021 CHILLIN' AND GRILLIN' EVENT.
Northside Toy Drive 2021 Chilling’ and Grilling’ event held this Saturday
57-year-old Ronald Garcia
Amarillo police needs help finding missing man
The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for two suspects who were seen using a stolen credit...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for 2 suspects using stolen credit card