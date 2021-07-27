TxDOT working on 7th Street in Dalhart, both lanes will be closed

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation said road work will impact drivers in Dalhart beginning tomorrow.

Dallam County maintenance crews are performing road work on US 54, also known as 7th Street.

The project starts at Rock Island Street and ends at the Bridge West of Dalhart.

Maintenance work is expected to continue from this Wednesday till next Monday, August 2.

Drivers should seek alternate routes as two lanes of traffic will be closed.

