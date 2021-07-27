Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Texas shooter dies after party-goers throw bricks at him

Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning...
Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning with a gun. He opened fire after getting into a yelling match then other party-goers chased him, throwing landscaping bricks.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Texas authorities say a man who opened fire at a backyard party in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring three, died after being chased by fellow party-goers who threw landscaping bricks at him.

Fort Worth police said the shooter, who was struck multiple times with at least one brick early Monday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police said that after the shooter shot and injured one person in the backyard, other party-goers gave chase. One person was fatally shot during the chase and two others were injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Police lights by night
Amarillo police and Amarillo Fire Department investigating explosion near Lenwood Drive
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an overnight mass shooting that left six people...
Mass shooting at club in Amarillo leaves 6 wounded
Randall County SWAT standoff near McCormick and Blanton Street
Man arrested after SWAT standoff near McCormick and Blanton street in Randall County
Amarillo police say no arrests have been made in the mass shooting that took place over the...
Amarillo police: No arrests made in mass shooting at after-hours club

Latest News

A Kern County sheriff's deputy was killed in a standoff in Wasco, California, on Sunday...
5 die, including deputy, in shooting at California home
According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire continues to burn actively and is spreading quickly.
Winds stoke California’s largest fire as blazes scorch West
Britney Spears is calling for her father to be charged with conservatorship abuse.
Britney Spears’ new lawyer files to remove father’s control
As Amarillo loop 335 south construction is long ways away from being finished, the Metropolitan...
Amarillo MPO searching for ways to decrease traffic as South State Loop 335 construction continues