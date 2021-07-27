Viewers Choice Awards
Texas Rangers investigating death of man found unresponsive in Moore County Jail

The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in the Moore County Jail.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in the Moore County Jail.

Around 5:20 p.m. on July 26, Moore County Corrections Officers found Rickey Paul Smith unconscious and unresponsive in a jail cell.

Jail personnel began to perform live-saving efforts on Smith and medical personnel were contacted.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was ordered by the Justice of the Peace.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the death.

