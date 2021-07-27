Viewers Choice Awards
Teachers group to Texas governor: Allow school districts to require masks

The Texas State Teachers Association Tuesday called on Gov. Greg Abbott to allow school districts to mandate mask use after federal health officials recommended masks for students, staff and teachers, regardless of vaccination status. (File)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina Tuesday called on Gov. Greg Abbott to allow local school districts to mandate mask use after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course and recommended indoor mask use for staff, students, teachers, and school visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

“Educators are eager to return to the classroom, but the pandemic is still dangerous,” Molina said.

If Gov. Abbott really cares about the health and safety of Texas students, educators, and their communities, he will give local school officials and health experts the option of requiring masks in their schools,” Molina said.

Abbott issued an executive order in May that bars counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities and government officials from mandating face masks and recently said he had no intention of rescinding it.

Violators could be fined as much as $1,000.

The American Academy of Pediatrics earlier recommended that everyone older than 2 wear a mask indoors at school.

The CDC also recommended that even those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should resume wearing masks in parts of the U.S. where the virus is surging, including Texas.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

