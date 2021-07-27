Quiet Period Lies Ahead

Things are slowly quieting down for much of the area as we head into our Tuesday. We could still see some isolated showers this afternoon and evening, just mainly down in the southeast where dewpoints are the highest. For the rest of the area, we’ll see highs in the 90s again with mostly clear skies and southerly winds at 10-15 mph. We’ll see more of this pattern, perhaps a bit warmer, climbing as high as 97 by Saturday, but once it’s time for a new week, a cold front should arrive Sunday, dropping our highs back down into the 80s with better, more widespread rain chances!