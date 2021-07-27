Viewers Choice Awards
Moore County hosting memorial service honoring firefighters killed in 1956 explosion

The Valero Emergency Response Team, Dumas Fire Department, and Sunray Fire Department will be...
The Valero Emergency Response Team, Dumas Fire Department, and Sunray Fire Department will be participating in a memorial service to honor the firefighters who were killed in the 1956 Shamrock McKee Refinery Explosion.(DFD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Valero Emergency Response Team, Dumas Fire Department, and Sunray Fire Department will be participating in a memorial service to honor the firefighters who were killed in the 1956 Shamrock McKee Refinery Explosion.

The memorial will take place on July 29, at 6:00 p.m. at Valero McKee Refinery Fire Station 19.

Those who are wanting to attend are asked to check in at the security gate for entry.

This memorial service will be to honor the men who sacrificed their lives protecting the community on July 29 1956 in the Shamrock McKee Refinery Explosion.

This event is considered the 4th largest firefighter loss of lives in the United States for a single fire incident involving industrial or structural fire protection, losing 19 firefighters on that day.

Press Release: Memorial Service Regarding Shamrock McKee Refinery Explosion on July 29th 1956 The Valero Emergency...

Posted by Dumas Fire Department on Monday, July 26, 2021

