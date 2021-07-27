Viewers Choice Awards
Hot forecast...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After a muggy day with upper 80s and low 90s we will track a slight chance for a few storms through the evening hours and possibly early Tuesday morning. The morning temperatures this week will be quite mild and in the upper 60s to low 70s. The winds will stay fairly light and our high temps will remain where they should be for this time of year, in the low to mid 90s. After Tuesday a hot and dry pattern takes over for the rest of the week with widespread mid to upper 90s likely.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

KFDA Noon Weather 7/26