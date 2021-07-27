Viewers Choice Awards
Gov. Abbott orders Texas National Guard to assist DPS in making arrests in border crisis

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Governor Greg Abbott(CNN)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter today to Major General Tracy R. Norris, the adjutant general of the Texas National Guard, ordering guardsmen to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety with arresting people for state charges related to the border crisis.

During the Border Security Summit in Del Rio, Governor Abbott announced that people who commit criminal trespass or other state offenses will be arrested.

This order builds on the Governor’s disaster declaration that directs DPS to enforce all federal and state criminal laws including for criminal trespassing, smuggling and human trafficking.

The letter reads, “To respond to this disaster and secure the rule of law at our Southern border, more manpower is needed - in addition to the troopers from DPS and soldiers from the Texas National Guard I have already deployed there - and DPS needs help in arresting those who are violating state law. By virtue of the power and authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the State of Texas, I hereby order that the Texas National Guard assist DPS in enforcing Texas law by arresting lawbreakers at the border.”

You can read the full letter here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

